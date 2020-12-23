COVID-19 cases on the rise in Jigawa – Gov Badaru

The Jigawa State governor, Badaru Abubakar, said on Wednesday the COVID-19 was on the rise in the state.

Badaru, who disclosed this at a news conference in Dutse, said the state has recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases.

The new cases, according to him, brought the total number of people that had contracted the virus in Jigawa State to 386 and 12 fatalities.

He said: “within the last three weeks, COVID-19 cases have surged in the state from the NYSC orientation camp.”

The governor disclosed that the COVID-19 cases are receiving treatment at the care centres across the state.

Badaru had last week ordered the closure of all schools across the state in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus among the students.

He also directed civil servants from grade level 12 and below would to work from home from Thursday for an initial period of two weeks.

“After this initial period, the situation will be reassessed, and civil servants will be informed on the next line of action accordingly,” the governor said.

He directed the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to enforce the order.

Badaru urged security agencies to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols in the state.

