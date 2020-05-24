COVID-19: China confirms 3 new cases of infections, no new deaths recorded

International Latest

May 24, 2020
Health authorities in China on Sunday reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the rate of infections began to slow down in the country where the first case of the virus was recorded.

Two of the cases according to reports had arrived from outside the country, and one had been locally transmitted in the northeastern province of Jilin, which had experienced a minor outbreak.

No new deaths were reported, and 79 people remain in treatment, with another 380 under isolation. China has reported a total of 4,634 COVID-19 deaths out of 82,974 cases.

This came after the United Nations disarmament chief has warned of an increase in cybercrime as the COVID-19 pandemic is moving the world towards increased technological innovation and online collaboration.

Izumi Nakamitsu who was addressing an informal meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Friday said; “cybercrime is also on the rise, with a 600 percent increase in malicious emails during the current crisis”.

