COVID-19: China detains professor who criticised President Xi, as Pakistan health minister tests positive

An outspoken critic of the Chinese government, identified as Xu Zhangrun, has been detained by security operatives according to reports.

Zhangrun, a law professor, had previously published essays criticising President Xi Jinping over the COVID-19 pandemic and his efforts to consolidate power.

According to one of his friends who spoke on condition of anonymity on Sunday, Zhangrun was taken from his home in suburban Beijing by more than 20 people.

In other news, Pakistani Health Minister Zafar Mirza said that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions. I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work!” he said on Twitter.

