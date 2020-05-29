COVID-19: China evacuates 325 of its citizens from Nigeria

No less than 325 Chinese citizens were on Thursday night evacuated from Nigeria over fears of Covid-19 spread.

They were evacuated by an Air Peace flight that was scheduled to depart at 10:05 pm.

The plane’s destination was Shanghai, China.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt’s importation of Chinese doctors into Nigeria is leadership irresponsibility —Melaye

With the development, China has joined France, the United Kingdom (UK), and the US as countries to evacuate their citizens from Nigeria due to the Infectious disease.

The coronavirus pandemic which started in China in December 2019, had as at Thursday night infected 8,915 Nigerians with 259 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Join the conversation

Opinions