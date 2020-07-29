COVID-19: China records 101 new cases, as half of Mumbai’s slum residents contract virus

Health authorities have confirmed no fewer than 101 new cases of the novel COVID-19 virus in Mainland China- the highest number in more than three and a half months, since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Reports say 89 of the new cases recorded are in the far western region of Xinjiang.

“Chinese mainland reported 101 new confirmed #COVID19 cases (89 in Xinjiang, 8 in Liaoning, 1 in Beijing), and 27 new asymptomatic COVID-19 patients,” China’s National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, over half the people living in the slums of Mumbai in India have had the COVID-19, according to a city-commissioned study that raises fresh doubts about India’s official case numbers.

Blood tests on 6,936 randomly selected people conducted by Mumbai’s city authorities found that 57 percent of slum-dwellers and 16 percent of non-slum residents had virus antibodies.

