COVID-19: China reports 5 new cases, down from 8 a day earlier

The National Health Commission (NHC) has reported no fewer than five new COVID-19 cases for May 16, in mainland China, down from eight cases of infections recorded the previous day.

Reports say two of the five confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, while three are locally transmitted in northeastern Jilin Province. The number of new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus fell to 12 from 13, the NHC said.

The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stands at 82,947 and the death toll at 4,634.

Meanwhile, South Korea added 13 new cases of the new coronavirus with nightclub-linked infections showing signs of a slowdown over the weekend, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday quoting health officials.

The new cases, detected as of the end of Saturday, brought the country’s total to 11,050, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). There were no new reported deaths, keeping the total death toll at 262.

