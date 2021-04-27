Covid-19 committee warns against medical tourism, travels to countries witnessing third wave of pandemic | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Covid-19 committee warns against medical tourism, travels to countries witnessing third wave of pandemic
The Presidential Steering Committee, (PSC) on COVID-19, on Monday, implored Nigerians to avoid travelling to countries currently witnessing the third wave.
The PSC raised this concern due to the increasing cases of the third-wave COVID-19 pandemic in India and Brazil.
Dr Mukhtar Muhammad, the PSC Coordinator, made this appeal at the committee’s national briefing on Monday in Abuja.
Muhammad said: “While we continue to open the economy, we must also be aware of the happenings around the globe, specifically incidences in India, Turkey, Brazil, and also South Africa.
“We sympathise with the people of these countries, because it is really a very trying time, particularly for India, that is recording over 300, 000 cases a day, and over two thousand deaths. It is not easy.
“India is a prime destination for medical tourism for Nigeria. We know that many Nigerians like to travel to India, but now we see the situation that the country has found itself.
“We urge Nigerians to limit all their travellings, particularly to those affected countries.
“We will continue to urge Nigerians to also comply with the public health measures that are in place, and continue to ensure that we comply with the regulations.”
FG warns Nigerians against traveling to Brazil, India over COVID-19
On preparation for the reopening of Enugu and Port Harcourt International airports, the coordinator said: “It is important to note that while we are opening these international flights, there is also a risk.
“That is, the risk of importation of additional cases into the country. We have to balance the economy with also public health.
“This calls for increased vigilance on our side, from the Federal Ministry of Health to the Port Health Authority, the state governments, public healthcare departments, and the Nigeria Centres for Disease Control.”
On the forthcoming Salah celebration, he advised Muslims to remember that COVID- 19 is still here with us.
Muhammad said: “Let us remember that COVID-19 is still here with us, and we have to take all the necessary precautions to ensure that we remain safe and also protect our loved ones.
“We must continue to use face masks in public places. We must continue to ensure that we avoid overcrowding.”
