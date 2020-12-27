COVID-19: Couples must get approval for weddings with over 300 guests –Lagos govt

The Lagos State government has declared that it is compulsory for prospective couples to get approval from the state authorities to stage weddings with 300 people in attendance.

The order was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola.

According to Mojola, “Weddings and social gatherings must not exceed 300 people with prior clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission.

“The measure became necessary in view of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state,” he added.

Mojola also noted that; “The clearance is free and prospective couples will have to go on the Commission’s website to input the details of their weddings.

“Safety marshals will be deployed to such events to enforce all COVID-19 protocols to prevent any possible spread of the virus,” he added.

Mojola also sounded a note of warning that anyone caught flouting government directive would be sanctioned accordingly.

