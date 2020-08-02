COVID-19: CUPP urges caution as schools resume nationwide

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called on all relevant authorities and agencies in the country responsible for the administration of schools in Nigeria to be proactive as exit students resume on Tuesday August 4, 2020.

After several months of closure of schools due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian government last week asked exit students in secondary schools to resume to prepare for their West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams.

In response to the development, the coalition, in a press release signed by its co-spokesman, Comrade Mark Adebayo urged the government, schools’ authorities, parents and guardians to be vigilant and do everything necessary to protect the students and ensure a stringent adherence to all prevention guidelines stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in and outside the schools’ premises.

“As concerned parents and critical stakeholders in the future of Nigeria’s children, we find it necessary to remind the government at federal and state levels and all the ministries and agencies in charge of schools’ administration to pay careful attention to the welfare and safety of the students with a view to ensuring that all precautions are strictly adhered to and all necessary materials like soap, running water, nose masks, temperature testing kits, and sanitizers are provided in surplus quantities in every school across the country.

*We call for effective collaboration between the education authorities and the NCDC. They should not only ensure strict compliance to laid down precautions, including but not limited to social distancing, but also embark on massive enlightenment education for the students and pupils so that they can fully understand the importance of adhering to stipulated guidelines for Covid-19 prevention.

READ ALSO: Only schools designated as WASSCE centres will re-open —Education Minister

“It is necessary for the authorities to effectively monitor each school and certify all those who have complied as fit for reopening while those that need to improve be instructed on what needed to be done to be certified fit for reopening before being allowed to reopen.”

The CUPP further called on all ministries, agencies and parastatals in charge of schools to arrange for task force patrols that will go round schools to ensure and enforce compliance in all public and private schools that fall within the categories of the ones allowed to reopen for exit examinations.

“Parents and guardians are urged not to leave all the responsibilities to the government and education authorities alone, but must be fully involved to ensure that their children and wards’ schools’ environments are safe for them.

“All schools’ premises must be properly disinfected while sporting activities should be suspended in order to reduce mass contacts to the barest minimum among the students.

“This is a clarion call from us as responsible citizens, parents and critical stakeholders. The CUPP will be monitoring reports of compliance levels and safety precautions put in place for the sake of these young Nigerians and hold the government responsible for any hiccups,” the coalition added.

