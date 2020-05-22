Latest Politics

COVID-19 death in Edo rises to 6 as state discharges four more patients

May 22, 2020
No end in sight for Edo APC crisis, as Obaseki's supporters reject Lawan’s reconciliation committee
By Ripples Nigeria

The government of Edo said the number of persons to have died as a result of COVID-19 in the state had risen to six.

The state Governor Godwin Obaseki stated this while announcing that the state had treated and discharged four more COVID-19 patients.

The governor said the latest discharged patients had brought the number of COVID-19 persons who contracted the virus but now treated and discharged to 39.

He wrote on his official Twitter account, @GovernorObaseki, on Friday:

“We have discharged 4 more patients from #COVID19 isolation centres in the state, bringing the total number of those discharged to 39.

“However, the total number of deaths have risen to 6.

“Our frontline workers, as always, remain key to our successes. Stay safe. Stay at home.”

