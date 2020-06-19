Covid-19 death toll in Brazil nears 50,000, as number of infections reaches 1m

The death toll arising from COVID-19 disease in Brazil has reached 50,000 even as the number of infections thus far recorded in the South American country has stretched to one million.

With the world’s worst outbreak outside of the United States, Brazil now has 978,142 confirmed cases and 47,748 deaths.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, at least 8.4 million people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 around the world and more than four million have recovered from the virus.

This came as COVID-19 resurgence was recorded in China’s capital, Beijing, with new reports from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC) revealing heavy traces of the Sars-CoV-2 virus at the meat and seafood section of the Xinfadi food center in Beijing.

Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the CCDC made this known on Thursday after the latest outbreak infected more than 100 people.

