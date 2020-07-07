Latest Politics

COVID-19: Delta commissioner, 21 others discharged

July 7, 2020
Ifeanyi Okowa
By Ripples Nigeria

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, and 21 other persons have tested negative for coronavirus and have been discharged from isolation centres in the state where they were treated.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olisa Ifeajika, made the announcement in a statement in Asaba, the state capital on Tuesday.

Mr Aniagwu had tested positive for the virus on June 20.

He noted that the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, who tested positive the same day as Mr Aniagwu was awaiting the result of his final test to determine when he would be discharged.

He appealed to the people of the state to support government efforts at curbing the spread of the disease.

