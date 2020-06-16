COVID-19: Delta confirms 13 fresh cases, one more death

The government of Delta State on Tuesday confirmed that the state recorded 13 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

With the development, the state has now recorded 280 cases of the dreaded pandemic and 17 deaths.

The state government wrote on its Twitter handle, @DSGovernment:

“13 new confirmed cases and 1 new recorded death.

“Delta state COVID-19 case update, 09: 00am Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

“Total confirmed: 280. Active cases: 187. Discharged: 76. Deaths: 17.”

