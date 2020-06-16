Latest Politics Top Stories

COVID-19: Delta confirms 13 fresh cases, one more death

June 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The government of Delta State on Tuesday confirmed that the state recorded 13 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

With the development, the state has now recorded 280 cases of the dreaded pandemic and 17 deaths.

The state government wrote on its Twitter handle, @DSGovernment:

“13 new confirmed cases and 1 new recorded death.

“Delta state COVID-19 case update, 09: 00am Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

“Total confirmed: 280. Active cases: 187. Discharged: 76. Deaths: 17.”

