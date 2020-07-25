COVID-19: Delta govt confirms 3 new cases, discharges 590 patients

The Delta State government led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has revealed that the state has recorded no fewer than three new cases of COVID-19 virus.

This was revealed on Saturday morning by the State government in a post on its official Twitter page where it also revealed that 590 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

The update on Twitter reads thus; “#DeltaStateCOVID19Update: 3 new confirmed cases, 590 patients discharged and no new recorded death.”

This came after the State government declared a partial lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the state, beginning from Thursday, 30th April, 2020.

This was disclosed by Governor Okowa who said during a broadcast to the state that the decision was to enable people engage in economic/business activities between the hours of 6am and 7pm.

Okowa said the lifting of the restrictions, followed the setting up of requisite measures, designed to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

