COVID-19: Delta govt confirms 50 new cases, discharges 17

June 18, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Delta State government has confirmed that the state recorded 50 new cases of COVID-19 patients.

It also announced that 17 more patients, who tested positive after treatment, had been discharged.

This was contained in a tweet the state government posted on its Twitter handle, @DSGovernment, on Thursday, June 18.

The tweet read, “DeltaState COVID19 Update: 50 new confirmed cases and 17 patients discharged.

Delta State as at Thursday night has recorded a total of 367 COVID-19 cases. Of that number, 96 had been discharged and 17 dead.

The state currently has 255 active cases of the dreaded pandemic.

