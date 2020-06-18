COVID-19: Delta govt confirms 50 new cases, discharges 17

The Delta State government has confirmed that the state recorded 50 new cases of COVID-19 patients.
It also announced that 17 more patients, who tested positive after treatment, had been discharged.
This was contained in a tweet the state government posted on its Twitter handle, @DSGovernment, on Thursday, June 18.
The tweet read, “DeltaState COVID19 Update: 50 new confirmed cases and 17 patients discharged.
Delta State as at Thursday night has recorded a total of 367 COVID-19 cases. Of that number, 96 had been discharged and 17 dead.
The state currently has 255 active cases of the dreaded pandemic.
