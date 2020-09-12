COVID-19: Delta govt orders reopening of cinemas, hotels & restaurants, issues guidelines

The government of Delta State has ordered the reopening of cinemas; film Houses, eateries and hotel restaurants in the state amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu during a press conference in the State capital of Asaba.

Aniagwu however said during the press conference that cinemas and other hotel restaurants should operate at 50 per cent of their capacity and ensure the observation of all COVID-19 preventive protocols issued by the NCDC.

He further added that restaurants in hotels could now operate but without a buffet.

Aniagwu held that; “if people must be allowed to eat in the hotel restaurants, the officials must be the ones to serve them.

“Recall that in our last press briefing, we mentioned that churches and worship centres can now hold more than one service, that still remains, but today we are announcing further relaxation of the COVID-19 protocol and that is to the effect that owners of movies and cinema houses can now operate.

“But they can only do so at 50 percent capacity, in which case they are not going to fill everywhere. For instance if a movie theatre is supposed to take 50 persons, they should organise it such that it will take 25 persons at a time.

READ ALSO: EDO GUBER: Delta Gov, Okowa, denies plot to use thugs to disrupt election

“They must constantly fumigate the halls, just as they must also observe all the important protocols that we have reeled out in the past, that is sanitising or washing of hands of persons coming into the theatre houses, and of course wearing of face mask is compulsory for everybody going to access such movie houses.

“We will continue to monitor what different persons are doing and if anybody is found to have contravened the protocols we are giving out, be rest assured that we will take action.

“We sympathise with them because we know what it takes for their business centres to be closed for this period of time but its important that we preserve the lives of our people.

“As we continue to review the processes, we will inform them on further directives but for now, they must operate at 50 per cent and then observing other preventive protocols.

“Our decision is to also enable our people working in such places to return to work and to also allow these businesses become functional again.”

Speaking further, Aniagwu said; “clubs and lounges remained closed until government devises a solution on how they can be reopened without aggravating the spread of the virus.

“For some of the places where people go to relax, what is important is that they must observe all the preventive protocols but we haven’t taken decisions as to lounges and bars.

“We have made reasonable progress in the fight against the pandemic and we must thank our people for their cooperation and understanding while we continue to plead that the use of face masks is still very much compulsory,” he concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions