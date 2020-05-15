COVID-19: Desist from visiting quarantined returnees, PTF cautions Nigerians

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has cautioned Nigerians to refrain from visiting locations where Nigerians repatriated from foreign countries were quarantined.

This was part of the things the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha said on Thursday during the task force daily press briefing in Abuja.

He said, “The PTF reported the progress made with the evacuation of some Nigerians from the UAE, UK & USA. We also informed you about the mandatory quarantine protocol. Nigerians have in recent days been served with different audio-visual clips by some of these returnees.

“The PTF is saddened by the conduct of some of the returnees who fail to adhere to the conditions attached to their quarantine.

“I strongly urge them to obey the rules in the facilities and also urge their friends and relations to recognize the contagious nature of the disease by desisting from visiting them. Complying is in the interest of the visiting relation and in the overall public interest.”

On the testing strategy adopted by the task force, he said:

“The statistics on COVID-19 have continued to come out daily and the indications are that our testing strategy is yielding results because we can now give care to those that need it.

“The PTF wishes to congratulate all our frontline health workers that have collectively nursed back to health, a total of 1,071 Nigerians already discharged from the various isolation treatment centres. These health workers have put in all, even beyond the call of duty, to save lives. We also congratulate all those that have been discharged and urge them to come out and tell their stories.

READ ALSO: Canada denies Air Peace landing rights to evacuate Nigerians

“We need to tell Nigerians that COVID-19 is real, that it is deadly and that prevention is better than cure. There is no better convincing and compelling evidence of the reality of the dangers than your experience.”

Join the conversation

Opinions