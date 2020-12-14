COVID-19: Detained Nigerian singer, Omah Lay accuses Ugandan authorities of denying him fair hearing

Nigerian singer, Omah Lay, Monday decried his arrest by police in Uganda.

The singer was arrested alongside his colleague, Tems, by police in the East African country for breaching the COVID-19 protocols.

Omah Lay, who confirmed the development on his Twitter handle, accused the Ugandan judicial authorities of denying them the right to a fair hearing.

The duo were arrested after performing at The Big Brunch held at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Road, Kampala on Saturday.

The singer also revealed that he was in handcuffs.

Omah Lay wrote: “I’m in cuffs in Uganda right now with Tems. I’m just a singer trying to entertain, why am I being set up in Uganda? I didn’t organize a show, I came on stage and saw teeming fans and sang to them. Why am I being detained? Why am I not been given a right to a fair hearing? Why is Uganda not letting @NigeriaMFA step into this?

“They have been trying to secure our release to no avail. Is there something bigger at play in Uganda? Why do I have to take the fall for it?”

A Twitter user with the handle, @davidsancez256, further gave an insight into the matter. He posted a picture of Omah Lay in a handcuff as the singers were being led to prison.

He wrote: “Finally @temsbaby & @Omah_Lay are taken to Kitalya prison and Tems is taken to Kigo prison, Omah Lay is taken to Kitalya prison until December 16, 2020. Alongside the event organisers /promoters, they will have to appear at High Court on Wednesday.”

