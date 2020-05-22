COVID-19: Don’t pay me Sallah homages, Buhari tells govt officials, other Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged government officials and other Nigerians not to pay him the usual Sallah homages.

Government officials, political leaders and other Nigerians usually pay homages to the President during Eid-el-Fitr and other celebrations.

But in a statement on Friday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari cautioned against such visits.

He said the decision was taken in a bid to stop the coronavirus from spreading, adding that he would observe the celebration at home with his family.

“With the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations around the corner and the month-long Ramadan fast coming to an end, President Muhammadu Buhari will be conducting his Eid prayers with his family at home.

“This is in observance of the lockdown measures in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, put in place “to save lives and protect people from all dangers.”

“This is also in line with the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III suspending Eid congregational prayers across the country as well as the protocol against mass gathering issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“Further to this, the President who has traditionally shared the joyous moment with top government officials, political leaders, community heads, Muslim and Christian religious leaders and children, will not be receiving these homages in a bid to stop the coronavirus from further spreading,” the statement read.

