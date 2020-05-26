COVID-19: Ebonyi govt confirms 29 fresh cases of virus infections

The Ebonyi State government has confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19 virus bringing the total number of infections recorded in the state to 33.

This was confirmed on Monday by Governor David Umahi after an emergency meeting held at old government house, Abakaliki where he also informed that 6 patients have been successfully treated and discharged.

He informed that the fresh 29 cases recorded in the state were returnees from Lagos, Delta and Imo states who sneaked into the state through the borders and also added that of the 13 existing local government areas, 8 have been hit with the dreaded virus.

“We currently have 33 cases with 6 discharged successfully, but despite the soaring cases, which marked the state among the highest affected, there is no community spread in the state.

READ ALSO: 3-yr-old tests positive for covid-19 in Ebonyi

“Ebonyi State does not have a recorded case of community transmission”, he said.

This came days after Governor Umahi placed a NaN on religious gathering in Ebonyi, due to COVID-19, having been lifted by the state.

As part of measures to curb the spread of the virus in the state, the governor had placed a ban on religious gatherings and others.

However, in a statement issued last Friday by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji, he said the governor has lifted a ban on religious gatherings.

Join the conversation

Opinions