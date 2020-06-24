COVID-19: Ebonyi govt reduces 2020 budget by 26%

The Ebonyi State government on Wednesday proposed a 26 percent reduction in its 2020 budget due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s resources.

The state Governor, David Umahi, disclosed this at a budget review input and consultative forum for stakeholders in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The governor had presented a budget estimate of N178 billion to the state House of Assembly in December 2019.

Umahi said with the reduction, the government would now present a revised budget of N131.8billion to the state House of Assembly for deliberations.

The governor said the state’s economy would not be shut because of COVID-19, adding that the people need to be consulted before the review in line with the Federal Government and World Bank’s requirements.

He said: “This is an opportunity for the citizens to use the various channels to make their inputs to the budget review and we can recall that we consulted the people when preparing the 2020 budget.

“When you are making suggestions, realise the total revenue due to the state and that you cannot increase it because it is not within your power to do so.”

The governor noted that the COVID-19 pandemic caused a drastic cut in crude oil production and sales, including reduction in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of countries and states.

