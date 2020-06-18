COVID-19: ECOWAS recommends gradual re-opening of regional borders

The ECOWAS Ministerial Coordination Committee on Transport, Logistics, and Trade, on Thursday, recommended a harmonized and gradual reopening of land, air, and sea borders for restoring cross-border economic activities in the sub-region.

The recommendation was made known in a joint communiqué issued at the end of a ministerial coordination meeting organised by the Directorate of Communications, ECOWAS Commission, in Abuja.

The committee recommended gradual reopening of the borders especially for the movement of humanitarian personnel, medical supplies and equipment and essential goods in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also held that the reopening of the borders had become imperative because of the need to revive the economies of ECOWAS member countries.

According to the committee, the recommendations were adopted for submission to the Co-Chairpersons of the ad-hoc Ministerial Committee, and Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Brou.

Sirika and Brou are expected to submit the recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari at a later date.

President Buhari, who is the Champion of the ECOWAS fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, would present the documents to the Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The communiqué read: “The ministers discussed and agreed on practical modalities based on the report of the regional experts meeting held virtually on June 8 and 10, 2020.

“As well as the draft Guidelines for the Harmonisation and Facilitation of Cross Border Trade and Transport in the ECOWAS Region on The COVID-19 Pandemic and Related Post-Recovery Actions.

“The opening of the borders is to be hinged on the proposed guidelines for the mitigation of health risks and the harmonisation and facilitation of cross-border trade.

“And transport in the ECOWAS region in the context of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, amounting to a coordinated and progressive opening of air, land and maritime borders.

“The ministers recommended a three-phased approach to the opening of land and air borders, beginning with local internal domestic air and land transport within ECOWAS member states.”

