COVID-19: Edo Assembly shuts down for two weeks

The Edo House of Assembly complex was on Wednesday shut down for fumigation as part of efforts at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The Acting Director of Administration and Supplies of the Assembly, Stephen Guobadia, who announced the closure in a statement in Benin, said the leadership of the house had directed all the management staff to remain at home for 14 days until after the exercise.

He said: “I am directed to inform all staff of Edo State House of Assembly that the leadership of the House has instructed that all management staff remain at home for 14 days with effect from June 16, 2020.

“This is as a result of the fumigation exercise to be carried out in the Assembly Complex at three different times.

“All management staff are advised to leave their phones open in case of further information.”

