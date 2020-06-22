COVID-19: Edo confirms 31 new cases of virus infections

The Edo State government has confirmed 31 new cases of COVID-19 infections bringing the total number of suspected cases of the virus in the state to 4895.

This was confirmed on Sunday by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, who also revealed that government has tested over 5,437 residents and decontaminated the homes and offices of about 779 confirmed cases in the state.

Dr Okundia who spoke to journalists in Benin City said that the 779 confirmed cases were recorded in 15 LGAs, including Oredo, Esan West, Egor, Ovia North East, Ikpoba-Okha, Uhunmwode, Etsako Central, Esan South East, Akoko-Edo, Esan Central, Ovia South West, Owan East, Esan North East, Etsako West and Etsako East LGAs.

He also encouraged residents of the state to abide by government guidelines put in place to stem the spread of the deadly virus which has fast spread across the country.

The commissioner said, “The Edo State Government urges all citizens to comply with all guidelines aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all. Stay at home and observe social distancing and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water, and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

“Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing. Also, do well to report anyone with oversea travel history,” he added.

