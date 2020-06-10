COVID-19: Edo discharges five patients, records 28 new cases

Edo government has discharged five more COVID-19 patients from its isolation centers.

The state Governor Godwin Obaseki said they were discharged after they tested negative for the dreaded disease.

The governor, who confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday, commended the state’s health and other essential workers, at the front line of the state government’s efforts to contain the virus, for their resilience and commitment.

“We have discharged five more COVID-19 patients from our isolation facilities, bringing the number of recoveries to 114.

“We appreciate our frontline workers, who are doing a good job in containing the spread of the virus. Kindly obey safety regulations and protect our aged population,” Obaseki said.

The governor’s statement came just as the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia announced that the state recorded 28 new confirmed cases of the pandemic.

According to the commissioner, 17 of the new patients were tested and confirmed at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) laboratory while the remaining 11 were confirmed at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) laboratory.

He said the state so far has recorded a total of 3,191 suspected cases with 429 confirmed cases, 24 deaths, and 114 discharged.

Okundia called on all citizens of the state to comply with government directives aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all Edo people.

“While the government ramps up efforts to win the war against this common enemy, it is imperative that residents stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing. Also, do well to report anyone with overseas travel history,” he added.

