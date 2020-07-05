COVID-19: Edo govt confirms 63 new cases, records 4 deaths

The Edo State government has confirmed that it has recorded no fewer than 64 new cases of the dreaded COVID-19 disease and four deaths arising from patients who contracted the deadly virus.

This was revealed in a statement on Saturday by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, who expressed worry over the community spread of the virus.

According to Okundia who informed that 98 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovering from the disease, the state has continued to record more fatalities from the virus with the aged being the most affected.

He said; “Edo has now recorded a total of 1,266 confirmed cases, 6300 suspected cases, 47 deaths, while 596 persons have been discharged.”

Okundia, who reassured that the government will not relent in its efforts at containing the pandemic and protecting the Edo people, noted: “As we continue to record successes in the management of COVID-19 in Edo State, the government urges all residents to comply with safety measures to curtail the spread of the virus and protect the state’s aged population.”

The commissioner added: “Stay at home and observe all precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing.

This came days after the state government reported five new COVID-19 fatalities.

