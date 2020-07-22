COVID-19: Edo govt discharges 60 patients, confirms 11 new cases

The Edo State government led by Governor Godwin Obaseki has revealed that it has discharged no fewer than 60 patients who have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus after treatment.

Dr Patrick Okundia, the State Commissioner for Health, who revealed this on Tuesday while speaking to newsmen, said that the patients who tested negative for the disease have been cleared from the state’s isolation centre to reunite with their families.

The State Commissioner for Health who urged residents to comply with all set guidelines to contain the pandemic also informed that the state recorded 11 new cases of the virus, confirmed at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) laboratory.

According to him, “Edo has recorded a total of 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 8,900 suspected cases, 1,280 discharged persons and 68 deaths.”

He added: “While the government ramps up efforts to win the war against this common enemy, it is important that residents stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing.

“Two toll-free lines for COVID-19 response have been introduced by Edo State Government to strengthen the initial lines from the State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) distributed at the onset of the outbreak,” Dr Okundia concluded.

