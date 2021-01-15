COVID-19: Edo govt shifts resumption of schools to February 1, reviews curfew period

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Friday shifted the resumption of schools across the state till February 1 over spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Obaseki, who gave the directive at a press briefing in the Government House, Benin City, also reviewed the curfew in the state in a bid to check the spread of the pandemic in Edo.

According to him, the curfew period has been adjusted to run from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily.

The governor said: “Comparing the first six weeks of the pandemic from March 23, 2020, with the first six weeks since December 1, 2020, Edo State has witnessed 84.5 percent rise in the number of COVID-19 infected persons.

“There has also been a 10.5 percent increase in the number of older persons infected with COVID-19. It is early days yet, but we have evidence suggesting that more older persons infected with COVID-19 are dying.

“Most of the cases in the early phase of the pandemic were travel-related but since December 2020, there has been a 13.9 percent increase in community transmission of the disease. This is a big concern, especially with the evidence before us that there has been a 15 percent increase in the number of persons infected with COVID-19 who show no signs or symptoms of the disease, but are transmitting it in our communities.

“Our children and youth are major contributors to this group. The curfew is now reviewed from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. effective from Saturday 16th January, 2021.”

He urged the people of the state to comply with the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the government.

