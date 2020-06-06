COVID-19: Ekiti Assembly to hold low-key first-year anniversary

The Ekiti State House of Assembly said on Saturday it would mark its one year of qualitative legislation low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mrs. Yemisi Ayokunle, disclosed this in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The Ekiti State Assembly, the state’s sixth since 1999, was inaugurated on June 6, 2019 by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Ayokunle expressed the members’ gratitude to God and the public for the confidence reposed in them.

According to her, the achievements recorded by the Assembly within one year had been people oriented.

She restated the commitment of the state’s lawmakers to delivering on the electoral promises they had made to their constituents.

The House spokesperson said in the last 365 days, the Assembly has made various resolutions and passed bills aimed at bringing about development and meaningful changes for the benefit of the Ekiti people.

She added that the last one year had been worthwhile and would remain indelible in the hearts of the lawmakers.

Ayokunle said: “As part of the anniversary, a prayer session of not more than the COVID-19 protocol specified number of people would be organised at the Speaker’s, Mr. Funminiyi Afuye Lodge on Saturday, June 6.

“A Special Plenary Session would hold on Monday, June 8 at the Assembly Chamber, Ado-Ekiti, while the Committee on Media and Public Affairs holds a news conference immediately after plenary.”

