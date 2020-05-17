COVID-19: Ekiti employs use of drones, motors to fumigate streets in 16 LGAs

Ekiti State government has deployed drones and motorized fumigators to fumigate the streets in the state’s 16 local government areas.

The development is part of efforts by Governor Kayode Fayemi-led government of the state to get rid of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor, was represented by the state Commissioner for Environment, Gbenga Agbeyo during the flagging of the programme in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday.

According to the governor, some COVID-19 prone areas in Ado Ekiti had already been fumigated.

He listed the areas to include Bank road – Fajuyi, Adebayo – Opopogboro and Fajuyi – Basiri – Iyin road.

Other were Dallimore Junction – Okeyinmi, Okesa – Ojumose -Post Office, Okeyinmi – New Garage – Ijigbo Roundabout and Post Office– Atikankan – Irona – Ijigbo Second roundabout and Mobile – Ajilosun – Ikere road will benefit from the gesture.

“All the local government headquarters will be touched because we are mindful of the fact that we have to prevent community spread in a close society like Ekiti,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olufemi Osasona, assured that the fumigation would be continuous until COVID-19 was totally eradicated in Ekiti.

“The government enjoins Ekiti people to cooperate with the team as they would be moving round the remaining local governments to carrying out the fumigation exercise,” Osasona said.

