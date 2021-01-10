COVID-19: Ekiti govt imposes curfew, bans gathering of more than 20 people

The Ekiti State government on Sunday imposed a fresh curfew on the state over the spike in COVID-19 cases.
The government also banned the gathering of more than 20 people across the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Information and Value Orientation, Akinbowale Omole, who disclosed this in a statement, said the curfew takes effect from Monday.
He added that the curfew would run from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily.
Omole described the move as a necessary step by the government to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
He advised the people of the state to adhere to COVID-19 protocols put in place by the government.
The commissioner urged top government officials and law enforcement agencies in Ekiti to monitor and report any violation of the COVID-19 protocols across the state.
Ekiti State currently has 434 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities as of Sunday evening.
