COVID-19: Ekiti govt imposes curfew, bans gathering of more than 20 people

The Ekiti State government on Sunday imposed a fresh curfew on the state over the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The government also banned the gathering of more than 20 people across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Value Orientation, Akinbowale Omole, who disclosed this in a statement, said the curfew takes effect from Monday.

He added that the curfew would run from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily.

READ ALSO: Fayemi lifts curfew, ban on religious gatherings in Ekiti

Omole described the move as a necessary step by the government to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He advised the people of the state to adhere to COVID-19 protocols put in place by the government.

The commissioner urged top government officials and law enforcement agencies in Ekiti to monitor and report any violation of the COVID-19 protocols across the state.

Ekiti State currently has 434 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities as of Sunday evening.

Join the conversation

Opinions