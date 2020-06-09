COVID-19: Ekiti govt threatens to return state to lockdown mode

The Ekiti State government led by Governor Kayode Fayemi has threatened to return the state to lockdown mode due to lapses noticed in adherance to COVID-19 directives.

This was revealed in a statement on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua who said that the state was considering the move following perceived lackadaisical attitudes being exhibited towards the preventive guidelines stipulated by the World Health Organization, WHO, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to Olomilua, Governor Fayemi was also disturbed by the porous nature of the state border despite a persisting interstate ban, which he said accounted for the upsurge in the number of COVID-19 active cases in the state.

He said; “We are still at a stage where we have not had community spread because those who came to infect our people here came from outside the state.

“But should our people refuse to abide by the protocols, we will be left with no other option than to return total lockdown to avert community spread,” the commissioner noted.

On the reopening of schools, Olumilua said; “A committee comprising government’s delegates, Parents Teachers’ Association and proprietors of schools is being mulled by Governor Fayemi to interact and come up with recommendations that can facilitate easy return of students to schools.

“We are not in a hurry to reopen schools, because we knew that we have to provide all necessary facilities like running water, sanitizers and infrared thermometers in all schools in order not to endanger the lives of our pupils,” he concluded.

