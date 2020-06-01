COVID-19: Ekiti inaugurates 400-daily-testing-capacity mobile laboratory

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Monday, inaugurated a 400-daily-testing-capacity mobile laboratory to enhance testing of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Fayemi said the establishment of the laboratory was one of the measures taken by the state government to curtail further spread of the pandemic in the state.

The laboratory which is installed at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti, was established by the government in partnership with 54gene, a company set up to provide genomic data for Africa.

The governor told journalists that with the installation of the laboratory, the state now had the capacity to test up to 400 cases daily.

He added that the laboratory was fully equipped with vital testing instruments and bio-safety materials, including an autoclave, bio-safety cabinet, centrifuge, heating blocks, vortexes, pipettes and PCR machines to support COVID-19 testing.

Fayemi revealed that 54gene would also furnish the government with operational support and molecular scientists with the necessary skills to handle the instruments in the mobile laboratory.

Fayemi said that the state government would be conducting tests in all the 16 local government areas of the state to facilitate early detection of COVID-19 and ensure timely and adequate treatment of any infected person.

