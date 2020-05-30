COVID-19: Enugu govt fumigates market

The Enugu State Fire Service has commenced the decontamination and fumigation of Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The state’s Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Okwudiri Ohaa, who addressed journalists in Enugu on Saturday, said the exercise would last until Sunday.

The fire service carried out the first phase of the exercise in the market on April 1, shortly after the market was shut down by the state government to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Ohaa said the state government had been consistent with the exercise to ensure that the fight against COVID-19 is won in Enugu.

He insisted that the decontamination would be a continuous exercise.

He advised residents of the state to continue to adhere strictly to all precautionary measures for containment of COVID-19.

Ohaa also implored the people of the state to fully comply with the guidelines on personal hygiene recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), among others.

