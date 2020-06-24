COVID-19: Enugu grants tax relief to residents

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has granted tax relief and other incentives to taxpayers in the state.

This decision was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Chairman of Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Emeka Odo, who noted that the move is part of efforts to to reduce the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on residents,

According to Odo, the Enugu Government since the beginning of the Ugwuanyi-led administration in May 2015, had waived payment of Personal Income Tax as well as Market Tax, for all traders selling in the major markets.

Odo said the waiver was part of the administration’s pro-poor policies, and that it will remain in force and sustained till the end of Ugwuanyi’s tenure.

Other COVID-19 tax relief and incentive approved by Ugwuanyi, according to Odo, were as follows: “The deadline for the submission of Form A for employees and Annual Returns in accordance with Section 41 (3) and 81 (1-3) of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) 2011 as amended for companies and institutions operating in Enugu State has been extended to 30th July, 2020.

“A waiver of penalty and interest charged for late remittance of Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deductions is hereby granted from January to December 2020 for all sectors. A 50 per cent discount on all assessed Capital Gains Tax (CGT) from now till December 2020. A 50 per cent discount to all Personal Income Tax Assessment issued to owners of Schools and Hotels for Year 2020.

“A 50 per cent discount of all assessed Land Use Charge payment for Year 2020. This discount will expire on December 31, 2020. A waiver of penalty and interest on Land Use Charge for Years 2018 and 2019 once payment is made before December 2020”.

Odo added that all taxpayers in Enugu State are encouraged to obtain their free Enugu State Social Benefit Number (ESBN) as it remains the unique identity required for obtaining electronic Tax Clearance Certificate (e-TCC).

