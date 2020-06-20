Latest Politics

COVID-19: Enugu speaker orders shutdown of Assembly complex

June 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr. Edward Ubos, on Saturday ordered the total shutdown and fumigation of the assembly complex.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Communication, Mr. Jeff Mbah, who disclosed this in Enugu, said the speaker gave the directive as a precautionary measure following the death of a member of the house, Mr. Chijioke Ugwueze.

He said: “The speaker has ordered the immediate shutdown of the Assembly complex for decontamination.

“He had also ordered the suspension of all activities in the complex till further notice.

“Our heartfelt sympathy go to Ugwueze family, the wife, the children, the people of Isi-Izo Constituency and all our distinguished colleagues in the House and the state government for the irreparable loss.”

