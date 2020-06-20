Latest Politics Top Stories

COVID-19: EU, UN give $22m worth of medical supplies to Nigeria

June 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The European Union (EU) and United Nations (UN) on Saturday handed essential medical supplies to the Federal Government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The UN said in a statement jointly issued by EU in Abuja that the medical consignments were procured through the One UN COVID-19 Basket Fund with a significant contribution from the EU.

The body added that the items were worth more than $22 million.

According to the UN, the delivered items were 545 oxygen concentrators, more than 100,000 test kits, infrared digital no-touch thermometers and several Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), among others.

The statement read:

“The EU and UN received delivery of vital supplies to help the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

“The shipment, along with others coming soon, are procured through the One UN COVID-19 Basket Fund with a significant contribution from the EU – and will be valued at more than $22 million.

“The current shipment includes, among other items, 545 oxygen concentrators, more than 100,000 test kits, infrared digital no-touch thermometers and numerous Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“Others are laboratory supplies and emergency health kits that will boost the Nigerian Government’s efforts on COVID-19 response and care for those affected by the COVID-19.”

The UN said the medical supplies would enhance efforts of the frontline responders providing care and treatment to people affected by the virus.

It added: “It will also increase testing capacity and early detection of those affected by the virus, and support the management of COVID-19 cases.

“The supplies were handed over to the government of Nigeria through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and officially presented to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“The items were presented to PTF at an event attended by high-level delegates from the EU, Ministry of Health and UN.”

