COVID-19: EU, UN give $22m worth of medical supplies to Nigeria

The European Union (EU) and United Nations (UN) on Saturday handed essential medical supplies to the Federal Government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The UN said in a statement jointly issued by EU in Abuja that the medical consignments were procured through the One UN COVID-19 Basket Fund with a significant contribution from the EU.

The body added that the items were worth more than $22 million.

According to the UN, the delivered items were 545 oxygen concentrators, more than 100,000 test kits, infrared digital no-touch thermometers and several Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), among others.

The statement read:

“The EU and UN received delivery of vital supplies to help the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

“The shipment, along with others coming soon, are procured through the One UN COVID-19 Basket Fund with a significant contribution from the EU – and will be valued at more than $22 million.

“The current shipment includes, among other items, 545 oxygen concentrators, more than 100,000 test kits, infrared digital no-touch thermometers and numerous Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“Others are laboratory supplies and emergency health kits that will boost the Nigerian Government’s efforts on COVID-19 response and care for those affected by the COVID-19.”

The UN said the medical supplies would enhance efforts of the frontline responders providing care and treatment to people affected by the virus.

It added: “It will also increase testing capacity and early detection of those affected by the virus, and support the management of COVID-19 cases.

“The supplies were handed over to the government of Nigeria through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and officially presented to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“The items were presented to PTF at an event attended by high-level delegates from the EU, Ministry of Health and UN.”

