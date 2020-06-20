COVID-19: EU, UN give $22m worth of medical supplies to Nigeria

The European Union (EU) and United Nations (UN) on Saturday handed essential medical supplies to the Federal Government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
The UN said in a statement jointly issued by EU in Abuja that the medical consignments were procured through the One UN COVID-19 Basket Fund with a significant contribution from the EU.
The body added that the items were worth more than $22 million.
According to the UN, the delivered items were 545 oxygen concentrators, more than 100,000 test kits, infrared digital no-touch thermometers and several Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), among others.
The statement read:
“The EU and UN received delivery of vital supplies to help the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.
“The shipment, along with others coming soon, are procured through the One UN COVID-19 Basket Fund with a significant contribution from the EU – and will be valued at more than $22 million.
“The current shipment includes, among other items, 545 oxygen concentrators, more than 100,000 test kits, infrared digital no-touch thermometers and numerous Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
“Others are laboratory supplies and emergency health kits that will boost the Nigerian Government’s efforts on COVID-19 response and care for those affected by the COVID-19.”
The UN said the medical supplies would enhance efforts of the frontline responders providing care and treatment to people affected by the virus.
It added: “It will also increase testing capacity and early detection of those affected by the virus, and support the management of COVID-19 cases.
“The supplies were handed over to the government of Nigeria through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and officially presented to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.
“The items were presented to PTF at an event attended by high-level delegates from the EU, Ministry of Health and UN.”