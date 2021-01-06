‘COVID-19 exists, take it seriously,’ Olukoya counsels Nigerians

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Olukoya, on Tuesday, warned Nigerians to take the COVID-19 seriously.

Olukoya, who made the call during the inauguration of the remodeled foyer of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Senate Building, advised Nigerians to obey COVID-19 protocols put in place by the government.

While he lamented that many Nigerians still do not believe that COVID-19 was real, the cleric said the virus should not be toyed with.

Olukoya implored the Federal Government to begin an awareness campaign in a bid to persuade Nigerians that COVID-19 was real.

He said: “The first thing is to convince the populace that COVID-19 was real because some people don’t believe it exists.

“But I am a man of God and I have prayed for so many people with the same infirmity. I know that it exists. So, we should not joke about it.

“People should obey all the rules. And most importantly, we should pray that this pandemic will go away.”

