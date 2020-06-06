COVID-19: Expert warns against overdose of Vitamin C to boost immune system

An expert has warned against overdose of Vitamin C as a means to boost the immune systems against the dreaded COVID-19 season which has fast spread across the country.

Mr Paul Okoh, a nutritionist who revealed this on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja warned that an overdose of Vitamin C could cause undesirable effects.

According to the nutritionist, it is wrong to take an overdose of Vitamin C to prevent being affected by the virus as it is a type of antioxidant that helps protect the body from free radicals that damage and destroy healthy cells.

He said; “In this respect, getting enough of the nutrient is just one way you can support your body’s natural defenses against illness.

“This is how it gained its reputation as a virus-fighting vitamin.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC approves production of Chloroquine for ‘clinical trial treatment’ of COVID-19

“It also helps increase iron absorption, which is essential for growth and overall body functions. Not having enough Vitamin C can lead to a potentially deadly condition known as scurvy.

“Oranges and orange juices are perhaps the best-known sources of vitamin C, but other items in the produce aisle are bell peppers, broccoli, cantaloupe, grapefruit, kiwi potatoes, strawberries and tomatoes. The patients may probably not need vitamin C supplement if they eat a lot of fruits and vegetables.

“In fact, just one serving of any of the above foods could get you to your daily quota,” Mr Okoh added.

According to him, it’s important to discuss your individual nutritional needs with your doctor.

“The maximum recommended amount or upper limit is 2,000mg per day for all adults.

“Taking more than the upper limit for vitamin C is not life-threatening, but you may experience side effects like: abdominal pain, cramps, diarrhea, headaches, nausea and possible vomiting, and also sleeping problems.

“People with hemochromatosis are in danger of a vitamin C overdose.

“This condition causes your body to store excessive amounts of iron, which is exacerbated by taking too much vitamin C. This condition can lead to body tissue damage,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions