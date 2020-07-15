COVID-19: FAAN blasts ex-Gov Yari for “irresponsible act” endangering other airport users

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Wednesday condemned a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari for flouting Covid-19 preventive measures.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the agency described Mr Yari’s conduct as “unacceptable” and “irresponsible.”

He was said to have physically assaulted an officer of the agency when asked to adhere to basic protocols on disinfection of luggage.

According to the agency, the incident too place at the Aminu Kano International Airport on Saturday.

“The Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby strongly condemns the conduct of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Alh. Abdulaziz Yari who blatantly violated the Public Health procedures (#COVID19) on travels at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Saturday 11th July 2020,” the agency said.

“He refused to adhere to the protocols and procedures put in place by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on #COVID19 by forcefully pushing away an officer of the Environment department when he insisted that his luggage must be disinfected.

“The former Governor said the officer should have known he is a VIP. This irresponsible act endangers all other airport users, it is unacceptable, and as such it has been duly escalated.”

In the post, FAAN cautioned all airport users and prominent Nigerians to adhere strictly to the coronavirus preventive protocol.

