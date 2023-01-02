COVID-19: Falana calls for proactive measures as China battles surging cases

Femi Falana, a human rights attorney and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has urged the Federal Government to check the COVID-19 status of travelers from China.

Falana in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, urged government not to postpone taking required steps until the nation’s healthcare system was straining.

He said, “It is public knowledge that there has been a COVID-19 surge in China in the last few weeks. The Chinese authorities have been reporting about 5,000 cases a day. Some analysts have said that the crisis has been underreported by the Chinese Government.

“The development has compelled many countries to impose restrictions on passengers arriving from China. As usual, the FG has not adopted any measure to prevent the spread of the dangerous disease through travellers arriving in Nigeria from China.

“In view of the rickety health care delivery system in the country the FG should, as a matter of urgency, make it mandatory for passengers arriving Nigeria from China to produce a negative COVID-19 test taken not more than two days prior to departure.

READ ALSO:Attack on INEC facilities a major threat to 2023 elections – Falana

“A stitch in time saves nine, as they say. The government should not wait until the nation’s healthcare is overwhelmed by the pandemic before taking the necessary scientific steps to prevent another upsurge of coronavirus infection”.

Morocco had barred all travellers from China as more than a dozen countries have brought in travel restrictions as concerns grow over its surge in Covid-19 cases.

In December 2022, Beijing abruptly began dismantling its “zero-Covid” containment policy of lockdowns and mass testing, three years after the coronavirus first emerged in the city of Wuhan.

As Covid-19 overwhelms Chinese hospitals and crematoriums, officials have insisted that the wave is “under control” despite acknowledging that the true scale of infections is “impossible” to track.

Recently, a negative Covid test requirement or testing upon arrival for visitors from China have been implemented by Canada, the US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now