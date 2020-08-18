COVID-19: Falz calls out over Govt’s continued closure of cinemas, night clubs

‘Bop Daddy’ crooner Folarin Falana aka Falz ‘the bad guy’ has called out the Federal Government of Nigeria over its continued closure of cinemas and night clubs, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The controversial musician who made the call in a series of tweets on his official Twitter page on Monday wondered why restaurants and airports have reopened, but cinemas and clubs are still shut to the public.

The popular rapper who has severally called out President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on his social media pages, asked the government to reopen cinemas and allow the entertainment sector get back to business.

READ ALSO: #JusticeForUwa: Falz calls for nationwide protests, as Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage react to rape of UNIBEN student

His post on Twitter reads thus: “Right now, we don’t see anything but a government that contributes little or nothing to its creative sector and continues to attempt to stifle the sector in every way @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo.

“Restaurants have reopened, airlines have been operating, places of worship have also been permitted to reopen. Let’s not even start to talk about all the videos that have surfaced of political rallies happening, clearly neglecting all safety precautions.

“The entertainment industry must be allowed to gradually get back in business!!

“Let’s start with cinemas reopening with all safety precautions in place!” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions