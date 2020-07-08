COVID-19: FCT confirms 41 new cases, discharges 28 patients

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has confirmed that it has recorded 41 new cases of the dreaded COVID-19 virus in the federal capital, Abuja.

This was revealed in a Twitter post on Wednesday by the FCTA which also disclosed that 28 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

The tweet by the FCTA reads: ”41 NEW CASES, 28 DISCHARGED IN THE FCT.

“Summary of COVID-19 FCT as at July 7th, 2020.

“Total number of confirmed cases: 2322.

“Total number of active cases: 1744.

“543 patients have been discharged with 35 deaths recorded.

“Residents are urged to take responsibility and stay safe,” the tweet concluded.

This came days after the FCTA released a list of COVID-19 testing centres in Abuja.

The list was revealed in a post on the official Twitter handle of the FCTA last Sunday.

In the post, the FCTA listed seven hospitals where COVID-19 test can be taken.

Garki general and Nyanya hospital were listed among the certified testing centres in the federal capital for the novel COVID-19 disease .

