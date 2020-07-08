Latest Politics

COVID-19: FCT confirms 41 new cases, discharges 28 patients

July 8, 2020
FCT Minister adamant, says no mosque will be opened for Sallah celebrations
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has confirmed that it has recorded 41 new cases of the dreaded COVID-19 virus in the federal capital, Abuja.

This was revealed in a Twitter post on Wednesday by the FCTA which also disclosed that 28 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

The tweet by the FCTA reads: ”41 NEW CASES, 28 DISCHARGED IN THE FCT.

“Summary of COVID-19 FCT as at July 7th, 2020.

“Total number of confirmed cases: 2322.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: FCT releases list of testing centres

“Total number of active cases: 1744.

“543 patients have been discharged with 35 deaths recorded.

“Residents are urged to take responsibility and stay safe,” the tweet concluded.

This came days after the FCTA released a list of COVID-19 testing centres in Abuja.

The list was revealed in a post on the official Twitter handle of the FCTA last Sunday.

In the post, the FCTA listed seven hospitals where COVID-19 test can be taken.

Garki general and Nyanya hospital were listed among the certified testing centres in the federal capital for the novel COVID-19 disease .

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!