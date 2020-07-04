COVID-19: FCT confirms discharge of 20 patients after treatment

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has confirmed the discharge of no fewer than 20 patients who have been allowed to go home from hospital after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

This was revealed by the FCTA in a tweet via its Twitter handle on Friday night where it explained that the patients were cleared to reunite with their families following their successful treatment.

The post on Twitter by the FCTA reads: “On July 2nd, 20 #COVID19 patients were discharged from the Isolation Centres in the FCT following their successful treatment. They have now been reunited with their families.

READ ALSO: PTF identifies FCT as red spot for community spread of COVID-19

“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 459.”

This came days after the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Friday the Federal Capital Territory remains one of the red spots in the country where community spread of the virus was prevalent.

He stated this while receiving a donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth N10 million from Rotary District 9125.

Join the conversation

Opinions