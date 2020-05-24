COVID-19: FCT Minister approves extension of market days

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammed Bello has ordered the extension of market days for Abuja as he gradually seeks to reopen the economy of the federal capital territory after the lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic,

This was revealed in a statement issued on Saturday by the FCT Minister who said that markets will now open three times in a week, adding that with effect from May 25, markets will operate from 8 am to 3pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Bello also noted in the statement that starting from Monday; additional section of the market will be opened including, agricultural inputs for farm activities such as fertilizer, herbicides, seeds and agricultural equipment.

“The section for building and construction material, electrical items especially for construction will also be opened but must ensure decontamination of their premises prior to commencement of business.

“Market operators to observe all established protocols of washing hands, facial covering and social distancing,” the FCT Minister added.

This came after FCTA on Friday urged Muslim faithful to observe the Eid-el Fitr prayers at home.

The Jama’atul Nasril Islam headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, had earlier on Friday announced the suspension of the Eid congregational prayers in towns and cities across the country.

