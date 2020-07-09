Latest Politics

COVID-19: FCT records 26 new cases, discharges 19 patients

July 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has confirmed that it has recorded 26 fresh cases of COVID-19 virus in Abuja.

This was revealed on Thursday by the FCTA on its official Twitter page where it also informed that 19 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

The FCTA also noted in the post on social media that Abuja has so far recorded 35 COVID-19 deaths.

“26 new cases, 13 discharged in the FCT.

“Summary of #COVID19FCT as at July 8th, 2020.

“Total number of confirmed cases: 2348. Total number of active cases: 1757

“Total discharged: 556. Deaths recorded: 35

“Residents are urged to take responsibility to stay safe,” the Twitter post added.

