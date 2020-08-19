COVID-19: FCT records 45 new cases, discharges 19 as one patient dies

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has recorded 45 new cases of COVID-19 and discharged 19 more patients after they recovered from the virus.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) announced this on Wednesday.

It also announced the death of one coronavirus patient, bringing the total death in FCT, due to the pandemic to 49.

In a series of tweets on its Twitter handle, @officialFCTA, it wrote:

“45 NEW CASES, 19 DISCHARGED & 1 DEATH IN THE FCT.

“Summary of COVID19 FCT as at August 18th, 2020.

“Total number of confirmed cases: 4775.

“Total number of active cases: 3534.

“1192 patients have been discharged with 49 deaths recorded.”

It urged FCT residents to take responsibility to stay safe from the dreaded disease.

