COVID-19: FCT records 60 new cases of virus infections, 28 deaths

The Federal Capital Territory Authority, FCTA, has recorded 60 new cases of the deadly COVID-19 disease in Abuja bringing the total number of infections confirmed in the federal capital to 1324.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by the FCTA in a post on Twitter where it further disclosed that the city has recorded a total of 25 fatalities, while 361 patients have been discharged.

The tweet read: “60 NEW CASES, 8 DISCHARGED, 2 DEATHS IN THE FCT

“Summary of #COVID19FCT as at June 16th.

“Total number of confirmed cases: 1324

“Total number of active cases: 935

“Total discharged: 361. Deaths recorded: 28

“Residents are urged to take preventive measures seriously. #StaySafe,” the Twitter post by the FCTA added.

This came days after the FCTA confirmed that it has recorded 40 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections.

This was revealed on Monday in a post on Twitter by the FCTA which also informed that a patient also died after testing positive for the disease.

