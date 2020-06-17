Latest Politics

COVID-19: FCT records 60 new cases of virus infections, 28 deaths

June 17, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory Authority, FCTA, has recorded 60 new cases of the deadly COVID-19 disease in Abuja bringing the total number of infections confirmed in the federal capital to 1324.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by the FCTA in a post on Twitter where it further disclosed that the city has recorded a total of 25 fatalities, while 361 patients have been discharged.

The tweet read: “60 NEW CASES, 8 DISCHARGED, 2 DEATHS IN THE FCT

“Summary of #COVID19FCT as at June 16th.

“Total number of confirmed cases: 1324

“Total number of active cases: 935

“Total discharged: 361. Deaths recorded: 28

“Residents are urged to take preventive measures seriously. #StaySafe,” the Twitter post by the FCTA added.

This came days after the FCTA confirmed that it has recorded 40 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections.

This was revealed on Monday in a post on Twitter by the FCTA which also informed that a patient also died after testing positive for the disease.

