COVID-19: FCT records one death, announces 40 new virus infections

The Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) has confirmed that it has recorded 40 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections.

This was revealed on Monday in a post on Twitter by the FCTA which also informed that a patient also died after testing positive for the disease.

In the post on Twitter, the FCTA noted that the 40 fresh cases of the virus now brings the total number of infections in the Federal Capital to 952.

The FCTA wrote: “40 NEW CASES, 4 NEWLY DISCHARGED, 1 DEATH IN THE FCT.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: FCT discharges 30 patients

“Summary of COVID-19 FCT as at June 7th.

“Total number of confirmed cases: 952.

“Total number of active cases: 677

“Total discharged: 252.

“Deaths recorded: 23.

“Residents are urged to take preventive measures seriously,” it added.

This came after the FCTA announced the discharge of no fewer than 30 patients who have recovered from the deadly COVID-19 disease after receiving treatment.

Join the conversation

Opinions