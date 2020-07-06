Latest Politics

COVID-19: FCT releases list of testing centres

July 6, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has released a list of COVID-19 testing centres in Abuja.

The list was revealed in a post on the official Twitter handle of the FCTA on Sunday.

In the post, the FCTA isted seven hospitals where COVID-19 test can be taken.

Garki general and Nyanya hospital were listed among the certified testing centers for the novel COVID-19 disease .

READ ALSO: COVID-19: FCT confirms discharge of 20 patients after treatment

The tweet read: “Here is a list of facilities that will serve as #COVID19 Testing Centres in the FCT Abuja.

“@NCDCgov National Reference Lab, Gaduwa, UATHospital, Gwagwalada.

“@Fmohnigeria HQ, Garki hospital , FMC Jabi ,Nyanya General Hospital and National Hospital,” it added.

This came a day after the FCTA confirmed the discharge of no fewer than 20 patients who were allowed to go home from hospital after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!