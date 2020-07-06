COVID-19: FCT releases list of testing centres

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has released a list of COVID-19 testing centres in Abuja.

The list was revealed in a post on the official Twitter handle of the FCTA on Sunday.

In the post, the FCTA isted seven hospitals where COVID-19 test can be taken.

Garki general and Nyanya hospital were listed among the certified testing centers for the novel COVID-19 disease .

The tweet read: “Here is a list of facilities that will serve as #COVID19 Testing Centres in the FCT Abuja.

“@NCDCgov National Reference Lab, Gaduwa, UATHospital, Gwagwalada.

“@Fmohnigeria HQ, Garki hospital , FMC Jabi ,Nyanya General Hospital and National Hospital,” it added.

This came a day after the FCTA confirmed the discharge of no fewer than 20 patients who were allowed to go home from hospital after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

